High winds spur widespread power outages

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 2:26 pm

EAST TEXAS — Thousands of East Texans lost power Thursday as high winds swept through the area. According to our news partner KETK, at one point, the lights were out for over 8,800 Smith County customers and more than 4,600 had lost electricity in Gregg County. Crews continued working to get the power back on, but a number of counties didn’t expect full restoration until the nighttime or overnight hours — and in some cases, it was unknown when all the power would be restored.

