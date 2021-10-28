Today is Thursday October 28, 2021
New 'House of Gucci' trailer shows even more Lady Gaga

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 3:01 pm
MGM

A new trailer for House of Gucci is out and it features even more glimpses of Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Italian designer Maurizio Gucci, who hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

In the clip, we see Patrizia meeting the Gucci family for the first time and then we see her as she slowly starts to assert more of a role in their fashion empire.

“Gucci’s not exciting, and everybody knows it,” Gaga as Patrizia tells her husband, played by Adam Driver.

“At least it’s my name, sweetie,” he says.

Gaga points to her wedding ring and shoots back, “Our name, sweetie.”

House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott and also starring Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino, debuts in theaters on November 24.

