Traffic diverted on part of West Erwin in Tyler

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 12:28 pm

TYLER — West Erwin Street in Tyler is closed to through traffic in the vicinity of Willow Brook Country Club. Police say power lines have fallen across the roadway and traffic is being diverted. There are currently officers in the roadway directing traffic; motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

