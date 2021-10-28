Arizona Cardinals DE Watt likely done for year

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 12:30 pm

(PHOENIX) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt will have season-ending shoulder surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The team had already ruled Watt out for Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and he was listed as Did Not Participate all week during practice.

Watt injured his shoulder during the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Titans. He ends the year with ten tackles and one sack for the 7-0 Cardinals.

It is the latest injury for the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year. Watt missed 13 games in 2016 after two back surgeries, 11 games in 2017 with a fractured tibia, and eight games in 2019 with a torn pectoral muscle.

This latest injury will be his fourth season-ending injury in six seasons after starting all 80 games in his first five seasons as a member of the Houston Texans.

The team did get good news this week.

Arizona activated linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive lineman Zach Allen off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players missed the past two games.

