Rusk County lifts burn ban

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 10:06 am

HENDERSON – As of Wednesday, Oct. 27, the Rusk County Commissioners’ Court has rescinded the burn ban that was placed in September. According to our news partner KETK, the ban was originally issued in order to combat continued wildland fires that resulted in widespread and severe damage to East Texas. Since then, East Texas has seen a significant midweek rainfall that increased ground saturation in the region. At this time, there are no remaining burn bans in the KTBB listening area.

