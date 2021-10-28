Dean plans to run in newly-redrawn district

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 10:02 am

LONGVIEW — Republican District 7 state Representative Jay Dean of Longview says he will be running for re-election in his newly-drawn district. Dean had earlier announced his intention to run again but updated his plans after Governor Abbott signed the new legislative map into law. The new map drops Upshur County from District 7, which now includes Gregg, Harrison, and Marion Counties. Dean says he’s disappointed to lose Upshur County but is excited to serve residents of the newly realigned district. The new state legislative map still faces court challenges.

