Tom Hanks adorably crashes couple’s wedding on the beach

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 8:00 am

Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

One soon-to-be-wed couple not only enjoyed a nice sunny day for their beachside nuptials -- they also received the surprise of their life when actor Tom Hanks crashed their ceremony.

Diciembre and Tashia Farries tell KTTV they were exchanging vows on Santa Monica beach in California when the actor unexpectedly walked up to congratulate the happy couple and their one-year-old son, who was also part of the big moment.

The Farries recall Hanks telling them their nuptials were beautiful and that he had been admiring their ceremony from afar. The actor also asked to take a photo with the couple, telling them he thought they were beautiful.

Tashia, who works as a private celebrity chef, said she was shocked by Hanks' arrival, even though her job has her working with big-name stars.

However, it was Diciembre who discovered there may have been a special reason why the 65-year-old actor felt compelled to say hello. They told the outlet that their brother had tragically passed away, so they placed his photo on one of the chairs so he could still be part of the moment.

When talking with the actor, Diciembre learned both Hanks and their brother were born on July 9. They told the outlet, "It was like that was a message that he was there!"

