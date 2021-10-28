Today is Thursday October 28, 2021
Ireland Baldwin supports dad Alec Baldwin on social media

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 7:32 am
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Following last Thursday's deadly accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin on the set of the film Rust, the actor's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, has broken her silence.

"Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting... this beautiful comment stands alone. I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad," Ireland shared Wednesday on Instagram, along with a user's memory of her dad that portrayed him as an unpretentious actor and loving father.

The comment read, "So about a million years ago I was working in the production office in Toronto of the company that was making the Thomas the Tank Engine movie that he did. I'd dealt with typing up some pretty goofy celebrity riders in my day but NOT your dads."

"He only wanted to make sure he had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting. That was it. That was the whole rider. I'll always remember that," the woman concluded.

Ireland previously announced that she will be stepping away from social media while her family deals with the tragedy.

Last week, while rehearsing a scene on the set of Rust, Baldwin fired a pistol allegedly containing a live round or other projectile that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The incident is currently under investigation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by i r e l a n d ?? (@irelandbasingerbaldwin)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



