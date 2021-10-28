Today is Thursday October 28, 2021
Five suspects in custody after shooting causes crash in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 7:52 am
Five suspects in custody after shooting causes crash in KilgoreKILGORE — Authorities are investigating after a driver was injured during an apparent shooting that occurred in Kilgore Wednesday afternoon causing the driver to crash. According to our news partner KETK, the crime scene spanned 11 blocks and multiple agencies of law enforcement were involved in assisting Kilgore PD. All suspects involved are in custody. Officers apprehended four juveniles and an adult male. The victim was transported from the crime scene by ambulance and later flown to a nearby hospital.



