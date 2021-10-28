Today is Thursday October 28, 2021
Plane diverted after passenger assaults flight attendant

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 7:53 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines flight from New York to California was diverted to Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. Flight 976 was heading Wednesday evening from John F. Kennedy International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when it landed at Denver International Airport and taxied safely to the gate. The airline says the passenger was removed and the flight continued on to California. The flight attendant was reportedly taken to a hospital. The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline says: “Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated.” The assault comes amid a surge in unruly airline passengers this year, who sometimes become violent.

 



