3rd person dies of injuries from Texas drag racing crash

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 4:22 am
KERRVILLE (AP) – A third person injured when a drag racer veered into a crowd and crashed during a racing event in Central Texas has died. A police spokesman said Wednesday that 46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo of Converse had died at University Hospital in San Antonio. Two boys, ages 6 and 8, died the day of the crash Saturday at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. They weren’t identified. A 27-year-old woman from an Austin suburb saw her condition improve from critical to fair. Messages seeking updates on the race car driver and another man weren’t immediately returned.



