Sheriff: Kids lived in dire conditions as body decomposed

Posted/updated on: October 28, 2021 at 4:22 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say three brothers who they allege were abandoned by their mother and her boyfriend were living by themselves in deplorable conditions in a Houston area apartment. These conditions included soiled carpet, flies and roaches and no furniture. They also lived for nearly a year with the decomposing body of their 8-year-old brother. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday the apartment where the boys were discovered “was the most disturbing scene” many of his officers had worked in their careers. The children’s mother, Gloria Y. Williams, and her boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, remained jailed on Wednesday. Williams has been charged with felony injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence. Coulter is charged with murder.



