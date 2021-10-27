Lakers’ LeBron James to miss second straight NBA game with ankle injury

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 6:26 pm

By ESPN.com

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will not play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night as he sits out a second straight game because of a sore right ankle, the team announced.

Anthony Davis, who went down with a right knee injury late in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs, was listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game.

James suffered the injury in Sunday’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies when Desmond Bane fell into James’ right leg after scoring a layup, causing James to go to the floor. He did not test the ankle out on the court Tuesday and sat out against the Spurs while Malik Monk started in his place, scoring 17 points.

James missed 26 games last season with a high right ankle sprain, but coach Frank Vogel on Tuesday said it was unrelated to that injury.

“Same ankle. Different spot. Different injury,” Vogel said.

Davis, who stayed in the game for the final 32.2 seconds of regulation after injuring the knee, said he received ice and treatment on the knee in the locker room but didn’t undergo further evaluation Tuesday night.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin contributed to this report.

Go Back