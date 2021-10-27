Cardinals’ J.J. Watt out vs. Green Bay Packers because of shoulder injury

By JOSH WEINFUSS

TEMPE, Ariz. – The week the Arizona Cardinals get one star defender back, they lost another.

Defensive end J.J. Watt was ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury. He didn’t participate in the Cardinals’ only practice of the week on Tuesday.

Watt has 10 tackles, including five for a loss, and one sack this season. He is getting to the quarterback often, with 10 quarterback hits in the first seven games, including nine in his past four.

Though Watt will be out, the Cardinals will get back pass-rusher Chandler Jones, who missed the past two games because of COVID-19. He was activated off the list on Monday.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is among four Cardinals who are questionable for Thursday night. He was listed with a hamstring injury and didn’t practice on Tuesday, as well. Arizona didn’t practice Monday or Wednesday, so its injury-report designations were an estimate.

A win over the 6-1 Packers would make the Cardinals 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

