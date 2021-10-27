City conducts redistricting hearing, sets deadline for alternate plans

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 5:50 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday conducted the first of two public hearings and received public input on redistricting of single-member council districts based on 2020 Census data. A deadline of Nov. 10 was set for the public to submit alternate plans for consideration. The City Council will review all plans and evaluate how well each follows the set guidelines, according to a news release. Click here for all the details.

