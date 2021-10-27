“When you think you’ve seen it all, you haven’t quite seen it all” – Netflix releases trailer for ‘Tiger King 2’

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 4:51 pm

Netflix

Netflix has released the preview to its pandemic smash, Tiger King, and in the new trailer, they promise they've "only scratched the surface."

The follow-up will continue the story surrounding all of its main characters, including, obviously, the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic. In the clip, he calls collect from behind bars, noting "there's an innocent man in prison."

Suffering from cancer while incarcerated on a 22-year hitch in a murder for hire plot centering on his nemesis Carole Baskin, 58-year-old Joe continues, "Everybody from the zoo is out there making money, and I’m paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it's time to speak up."

Speaking of Baskin, the mysterious disappearance of her first husband Don Lewis also resurfaces in the clip; Tiger King had fans speculating she had something to do with it. Baskin, now 60, has maintained her innocence in the disappearance in 1997; Lewis was declared dead in 2002.

Netflix's official description reveals: "With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America's most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait."

Tiger King 2 debuts November 17.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back