Gohmert introduces “SWAMP Act”

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 2:55 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert introduces the Stop Wasting our Money on Palaces (SWAMP) Act, which would put a two-year moratorium on construction of new federal buildings in Washington. In a news release, Gohmert says the bill would “help protect present and future taxpayers from increasingly burdensome federal government spending.” He continues, “Our federal bureaucracy is so bloated that we have an estimated 120,000 to 400,000 buildings nationwide.” Gohmert cites inflation as a key concern. He says Americans are cutting costs to help cover what he terms the drastic rise in prices on essentials. He also points to the country’s rising debt of over $28 trillion.

Go Back