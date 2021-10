Ambulance overturns, traffic diverted at Tyler intersection

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 1:50 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major accident at Hwy 64 East and Loop 323. A picture and information provided to KTBB indicate an ambulance has overturned. All eastbound and westbound traffic is blocked and is being diverted.This is an active scene and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Updates will be provided once more information is obtained

Go Back