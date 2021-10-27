Today is Wednesday October 27, 2021
National Juneteenth Museum to be built in Fort Worth

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 1:25 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – A museum dedicated to telling the history of Juneteenth with a national scope is set to be built in Fort Worth. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the National Juneteenth Museum is also expected to host seminars and lectures. Sable Brands, a Fort Worth-based marketing firm, said Tuesday that the museum will be part of a mixed-use development. Over the summer, June 19 became a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. Those pushing for that recognition included Opal Lee, a 95-year-old Fort Worth woman. The new museum will be built on land that currently houses her Fort Worth Juneteenth Museum.



