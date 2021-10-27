Live bullet was in gun fired by Alec Baldwin in fatal movie-set shooting: Sheriff

(SANTA FE, N.M.) -- Law enforcement officials in New Mexico said Wednesday that they suspect a real bullet was loaded in the antique revolver used in a movie-set shooting by actor Alec Baldwin that killed the film's cinematography and wounded its director.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said a lead slug taken from wounded film director Joel Souza's shoulder came from the F LLI Pieata Colt revolver that Baldwin fired during a dress rehearsal Thursday afternoon for the western "Rust" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch studio near Santa Fe.

Mendoza said the same shot mortally wounded cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who later died at a hospital.

Mendoza declined to say whether negligence was involved in the incident or who was responsible for putting the live round into the Colt revolver Baldwin fired.

The sheriff said three guns were seized from the scene, including the Colt revolver. He described the other guns as a non-functioning .45 caliber revolver and a plastic non-functioning prop gun.

He also said 500 rounds of ammunition were also seized that included a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and live rounds.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said no decision has been made on whether charges will be filed and that she will wait until the investigation is complete.

