Public meeting on FOM 2493 widening

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 12:43 pm

TYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting a virtual public meeting with an in-person option for the proposed FM 2493 6-Lane Widening Project. The virtual public meeting will be posted on Thursday, Nov. 4., at 8 a.m. The proposed project extends from South Loop 323 south to FM 2813. Its total length is 5.6 miles. The virtual public meeting will consist of a pre-recorded presentation and will include both audio and visual components. To log onto the virtual public meeting, go to this link at the date and time indicated above. You can go to that link now for additional information. The presentation will remain available for viewing until Friday, Nov. 19. If you do not have internet access, you may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday – Friday to ask questions and access project materials during the development process.

Additionally, TxDOT is providing an in-person option. In-person attendees will be able to view the same video presented via the virtual public meeting, which will be playing on a screen. Participants will also be able to review hard copies of project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff and/or consultants, and leave written comments. The in-person option will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tyler Junior College – West Campus Regional Training and Development Complex on SSW Loop 323 in Tyler. Representatives from TxDOT and its consultants will be available to answer questions.

Go Back