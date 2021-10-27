Today is Wednesday October 27, 2021
This dog is winning Halloween with his 31 amazing costumes

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 12:37 pm
Courtesy Katie Palamara

(NEW YORK) -- A 1-year-old golden retriever named Chandler has a Halloween costume for every day in October and they are paw-sitively adorable.

Chandler, named after "Friends" character Chandler Bing by his owner Katie Palamara, has over 100,000 followers on TikTok and his 31 costumes have been a viral sensation.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday. I anticipate it months and months in advance,” Palamara said. “So it was kind of a no-brainer to do this.”

Palamara said she acquired the costumes over several months. The costumes range from Winnie the Pooh to Fruit Loops to Chandler Bing.

"Winnie The Pooh" - Day 18/31 Days of Halloween costumes

“His favorite costume was a wide retriever because he got to play with a football,” Palamara said. “His least favorite was the Mario Kart one because he was a little afraid of the balloons.”

Palamara said she hopes Chandler’s costumes will spread joy online.

"Fruit Loops" - Day 9/31 Days of Halloween costumes

“Everyone loves a dog in a costume,” Palamara said. “Especially if he has a smile on his face.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



