Today is Wednesday October 27, 2021
Fire Department getting new ladder truck

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 11:33 am
Fire Department getting new ladder truckTYLER — The Tyler Fire Department will be adding a Pierce Custom Enforcer Aerial Platform Ladder truck to Fire Station 10’s fleet. The City Council approved the purchase of the nearly $1.4 million truck on Wednesday. The Council previously approved allocating money for the vehicle as part of the 2022 budget. The vehicle will provide firefighters a safe and secure place to operate for rescues as well as carry large amounts of water and disperse it at an ideal angle, according to a news release. “This new tower truck will also be a technical rescue truck, so you’ll have more ability in that area a quicker response to handle any accidents or any kind of technical things that happen,” said Fire Chief David Coble as quoted in the release.



