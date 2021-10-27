Nor’easter’s heavy rain and wind knocks out power to nearly 600,000 customers

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 9:59 am

WCVB/Nathalie Pozo

(NEW YORK) -- Nearly 600,000 customers are without power in New England Wednesday after a powerful, record-breaking nor'easter lashed the Northeast.

Heavy rain flooded roads from Massachusetts to New York, while water rescues were reported in New Jersey.

Dangerous winds also toppled trees and blocked roads.

Wind gusts climbed to 94 mph on Martha's Vineyard.

Brant Rock in Marshfield right now. @kellyannwx tells me gusts of up to 44mph so far. The peak winds of this Fall Nor’easter is expected overnight @WCVB #wcvb pic.twitter.com/RBtEMZ6aG3 — Nathalie Pozo (@NathalieWCVB) October 27, 2021

The storm became a "bomb cyclone" when its pressure dropped 24 mb in less than 24 hours. In Nantucket, Massachusetts, the nor'easter set a record for the lowest pressure ever recorded in October.

The heavy rain will be ending in most of the Northeast on Wednesday but the winds will continue to roar up to 60 mph from Long Island to Massachusetts to Maine. On Wednesday morning, winds gusted near 80 mph in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

More power outages are possible Wednesday in New England. By 7 p.m., wind gusts could still reach near 50 mph in Massachusetts.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back