Today is Wednesday October 27, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Judge rejects challenge to Southwest’s vaccine mandate

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 6:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge says Southwest Airlines is within its rights to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The judge ruled this week against a request by the the pilots’ union to issue a temporary restraining order against a vaccine mandate. The judge says says Southwest can impose a mandate to to improve safety and maintain its operations. Southwest is asking employees to get vaccinated or apply for a medical or religious exemption by Nov. 24. But the airline has backed down from a threat to fire employees who don’t comply.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design