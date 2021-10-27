Today is Wednesday October 27, 2021
Last firefighter injured in apartment blast out of hospital

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 4:26 am
DALLAS (AP) – The last firefighter injured in a Dallas apartment blast last month is out of the hospital. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman says Capt. Christopher Gadomski was transferred to a rehabilitation center Monday, a month after the natural gas leak at an apartment complex broke both of his legs and burned his face and body. Investigators say the Sept. 29 blast at the Highland Hills Apartment happened the day after a bullet fired at an apartment unit ruptured a gas line. The explosion injured seven people, including four firefighters, and a man remains jailed on seven felony deadly conduct counts.



