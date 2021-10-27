Today is Wednesday October 27, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters in car

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 4:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say law enforcement agents arrested two people after finding 40 stolen catalytic converters inside a car during a traffic stop on a Tennessee interstate. Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found the automotive devices when they stopped a car for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 in Haywood County on Sunday. Agents found the converters were being taken from Texas to New York for resale. A ledger book found by agents showed the value of the load in New York was about $30,000. Catalytic converters help reduce the amount of pollutants emitted by a car.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design