Today is Wednesday October 27, 2021
Woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

Posted/updated on: October 27, 2021 at 4:24 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings. Brian W. Coulter, the boyfriend of the dead child’s mother, was charged Tuesday with murder. The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission, and tampering with evidence. It was unclear if the pair had attorneys. Officials had ruled earlier Tuesday that the child died by “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force.”



