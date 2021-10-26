Penn State QB Sean Clifford expected to be ‘100%’ healthy

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 7:03 pm

By ADAM RITTENBERG

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is expected to be at full strength Saturday when the 20th-ranked Nittany Lions visit No. 5 Ohio State.

Coach James Franklin on Tuesday said the Nittany Lions will have “a 100 percent Sean Clifford” against the Buckeyes. Clifford was injured in the first half of an Oct. 9 game against Iowa and did not return. He had been limited in practice the next two weeks and in Saturday’s 20-18 home loss to Illinois in nine overtimes.

The senior quarterback completed 55.9 percent of his passes for 165 yards and a touchdown against Illinois, and had only five rushes for minus-28 yards. He played the entire game.

“Last week, we weren’t sure,” Franklin said Tuesday. “We were trying to see where he was going to be. Sean’s much further ahead now to be in back to 100 percent, so that’s a positive.”

Franklin expects Clifford to be much more mobile against Ohio State. He had rushing totals of 58 and 66 yards earlier this season, and had 36 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries against Iowa before leaving with an apparent injury to his ribs or lower back.

“That’s a big part of Shawn and what his game is, his ability to extend plays,” Franklin said. “He was limited, obviously in what he could do [against Illinois]. And we tried to limit it as much as we could as well. So obviously, that was the challenge when you’ve got a guy like Shawn and that’s a big part of what he does and how he plays.

“That being limited obviously impacted him and us.”

Clifford is in his third year as the starter for Penn State, which enters the Ohio State game following back-to-back losses.

