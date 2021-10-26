Today is Tuesday October 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texans chairman and CEO apologizes for ‘inappropriate choice of words’ at team event

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 6:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By SARAH BARSHOP

HOUSTON — Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair apologized Tuesday following a report that he made an anti-Asian comment at a team charity golf tournament in May.

According to Bally Sports, which spoke to several individuals who were present for the remark, McNair said, “I’m sorry that we couldn’t get together last year, because of the China virus” while briefly addressing the 100-plus attendees at the Houston Texans Foundation Charity Golf Classic at River Oaks Country Club.

McNair was referencing a phrase also used by former President Donald Trump. Soon after he made the comment, McNair apologized to the individuals who were still around him before the start of the golf outing.

“My comments at the event last May included an inappropriate choice of words,” McNair said in a statement to Bally Sports. “I immediately apologized to people who approached me then and I apologize again now. I know how important it is to choose my words carefully. I would never want to offend anyone.”

Bally Sports reported that after McNair made the comment, his wife, Hannah McNair, “joked about her husband’s use of the term ‘China virus’ to several people who had been present for the remark.”

Cal McNair has been the Texans’ chairman and CEO since his father, Bob McNair, died in 2018. In 2017, Bob McNair’s comments during an owners meeting came under scrutiny after ESPN reported that he said the NFL owners “can’t have the inmates running the prison.” The comment was in reference to ongoing player demonstrations during the national anthem.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design