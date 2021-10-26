Today is Tuesday October 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lancôme launching ‘Emily in Paris’ beauty collection

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 4:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Courtesy of Lancôme

Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris is teaming up with French makeup brand Lancôme for a new beauty collection inspired by the series.

The collection features makeup, skincare and fragrance products. The centerpiece of the collab is the 12-shade Emily in Paris eyeshadow palette that comes in a heart-shaped design with an Eiffel Tower motif. Other products include mascara, lipstick, a serum and the Idôle Eau de Parfum in a limited-edition bottle.

“This is the first time Lancôme has teamed up with a highly popular and super aspirational Netflix show to create a beauty collection,” Lancôme global brand president Francoise Lehmann says in a statement. 

She adds, “With this new collection, Lancôme celebrates the Parisian joie de vivre and the charm of Emily in Paris. It is the perfect way to re-create that distinctive French girl beauty and interpret it your way at home, bringing French glamour & sophistication to all women around the world.”

The collection will be available at Lancome-USA.com at the end of November. Season two of Emily in Paris, starring Lancôme ambassador Lily Collins, hits Netflix on December 22.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design