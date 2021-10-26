Today is Tuesday October 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Judge briefly blocks Texas schools’ gender-based hair policy

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 3:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MAGNOLIA (AP) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Texas school district’s enforcement of a grooming policy that prohibits boys – and not girls – from having long hair. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal’s ruling Monday comes days after seven students sued the Magnolia Independent School District alleging gender discrimination. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six boys and one nonbinary student. Three of the boys and the nonbinary student have been allowed back in class. The judge said she’d determine at a Nov. 10 hearing what to do about the other three plaintiffs who reluctantly cut their hair at the start of school in August but are growing it back.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design