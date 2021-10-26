Dallas mayor tests positive for breakthrough COVID-19

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 3:49 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Johnson revealed his diagnosis in a statement Tuesday. He says he is experiencing only mild symptoms. He also says his wife Nikki, who is fully vaccinated, has tested negative for the coronavirus. Johnson says he began feeling ill late Monday and had canceled his Tuesday schedule before learning his positive test result. He has now canceled his schedule for the week and notified his recent contacts and the school attended by his sons, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

