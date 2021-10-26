Today is Tuesday October 26, 2021
Citywide boil water notice in Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 12:49 pm
Citywide boil water notice in JacksonvilleJACKSONVILLE — The city of Jacksonville issued a boil water notice after a main water line break in the distribution system, resulting in a lowered distribution system pressure. According to our news partner KETK, all customers within the city of Jacksonville will have to boil their water prior to consumption, including washing hands and face, brushing teeth, drinking, and cooking. Officials say they’ll put the word out when the water is safe for consumption again. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Randall Chandler, director of community and public services, at 903-589-3510.



