HBO’s ‘Succession’ picked up for season four

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 12:05 pm

Macall B. Polay/HBO

More family dysfunction ahead: Succession is getting a season four.

The Emmy-winning HBO hit drama series received the pickup just a couple of weeks after season three debuted.

The season-three premiere drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, according to the network, marking the best premiere-night performance of any HBO original series since the streaming service's launch in May 2020. It also marked the biggest digital premiere for an HBO series since Big Little Lies' second season in 2019.

Succession follows the Roy family and their fight for control over their patriarch’s media empire. It stars Brian Cox, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and Justine Lupe.

Succession airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

