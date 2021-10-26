Today is Tuesday October 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


See Sandra Bullock as an ex-con in trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 12:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


KIMBERLEY FRENCH/NETFLIX

Netflix has released the trailer for the new Sandra Bullock film, The Unforgivable.

Bullock plays a woman recently released from prison after serving 20 years for murder. In the trailer, we see her on a mission to reconnect with her younger sister but the actions of her past continue to follow her.

The film also stars Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rob Morgan and Richard Thomas. It debuts in select theaters November 24 and will be available on Netflix December 10.

Bullock’s previous movie with Netflix, 2018’s Bird Box, was a massive hit for the streaming service.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design