Tyler Transit to run modified holiday schedule starting November 1

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 11:40 am

TYLER — To accommodate the earlier and busier than normal holiday traffic in the south Tyler area, Tyler Transit will be altering the schedules and routes for the areas affected starting Monday, Nov. 1 — and continuing through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. According to a news release, Broadway Express will not serve Broadway south of the Donnybrook Transfer Point to avoid congestion. Passengers wanting to go south to the Cumberland Mall area will transfer to South Tyler. South Tyler will run two 30-minute services: one south of the Donnybrook Transfer Point to serve South Broadway Avenue and the Cumberland Mall, and one west of the Donnybrook Transfer Point to serve Old Jacksonville Highway, Grande Boulevard, and Old Bullard Road. Click this link for more details.

