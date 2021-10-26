Today is Tuesday October 26, 2021
Tyler City Council to conduct public hearing on redistricting

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 11:33 am
Tyler City Council to conduct public hearing on redistrictingTYLER — The Tyler City Council will conduct a public hearing Wednesday to receive public input on draft illustrative plan options for redistricting of single-member districts based on 2020 Census data. Council will also set a deadline for the submission of alternate plans from the public for consideration, according to a news release. The council gathers at City Hall at 9 a.m. Officials say the City is working alongside Smith County and the Tyler Independent School District on this process to increase coordination and transparency, and ensure all obligations are met.



