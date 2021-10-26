Amanda Seyfried recalls the “trauma” resulting from the difficult birth of her son

In a candid new interview, Amanda Seyfried revealed the "trauma" she suffered as a result of her second pregnancy.

Speaking with People, the Mank actress opened up about the difficult birth of her son, whom she welcomed last year.

"I had something that went wrong with my second birth. The baby was okay but it was tricky and it was painful and it didn't have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma," said Seyfried, 35, who also shares a four-year-old daughter with husband Thomas Sadoski.

Seyfried assured, "I'm okay. It was a very physical thing and it was a spinal thing, but I'm okay." She declined to share more about her condition. But, because of the grueling recovery process on top of raising two children at once, the actress said she had to take extra precautions to ensure her mental health didn't suffer during the delicate time.

"I was terrified of suffering from postpartum depression," the Oscar nominee admitted. "I ended up doing a lot of CBT therapy before I had my first kid and then I was really lucky, I didn't suffer from any depression and I felt like I had won in some way."

"It was hard, and it was so hard, the struggle, but it wasn't anything I didn't think I could handle. And with my second kid, that's partly because I was on my medication and I never got off of it," she continued.

Seyfried also explained that dealing with hospital bills further complicated things, adding, "I went to the doctor every week at the end of my pregnancy and all of sudden it's like, 'Bye, here's some hospital bills!' I mean, I kept receiving them and I'm still healing from something."

