Angelina Jolie is thrilled her kids are raiding her closet

Angelina Jolie says she is the kind of mother that wants her kids to raid her closet, which explains why her daughters have been spotted wearing familiar outfits on the red carpet these days.

Speaking with E!'s Daily Pop, the Eternals actress said she encourages her children to pick through her wardrobe and take what they want.

"I'm like, 'Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it's your turn,'" Jolie raved, noting that she is the "opposite" of the kind of parent who is territorial over their personal belongings.

Jolie is the mom of Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who are 13, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt.

Jolie, who stars as Thena in Eternals, also explained why she wanted to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying the diverse cast seen in Eternals reminded her of her own family -- and that excited her.

"It was now going to be a family that represented the world we live in, and for that, I said, 'I don't care the size of my role or what it is, I just want to back that family," she said. "I wanted to see this family onscreen, so we all joined without having read the script. We all joined with a lot of faith but understanding that there was a message behind this film, that we are stronger together, and that this was going to be a very diverse, inclusive and different family. It was a love letter to humanity."

The Eternals premieres in theaters on November 5.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

