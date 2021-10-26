Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dethroned as Instagram’s estimated highest-paid celebrity

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 8:54 am

Who's Instagram's highest-paid celebrity?

When it comes to sponsored posts, celebrities can leverage their popularity for a hefty paycheck. Hopper HQ has estimated just how much that adds up to and published the top results on their Instagram Rich List.

For 2021, it appears Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who ranked atop the list for 2020, has been dethroned from the top spot -- and not by Kylie Jenner, who previously trailed right behind him.

This year the top spot goes to the U.K.'s Manchester United soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who can pull in an estimated $1,604,000 for a sponsored post shared with his nearly 296 million Instagram followers.

Johnson didn't fall too far down the list as a result of Ronaldo's rise, though -- he's now number two, while Jenner has fallen to number four. Ariana Grande holds the third spot.

Other celebrities who appear in the top 10 are Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Beyoncé.

