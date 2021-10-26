Today is Tuesday October 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dethroned as Instagram’s estimated highest-paid celebrity

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 8:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix -- Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

Who's Instagram's highest-paid celebrity?

When it comes to sponsored posts, celebrities can leverage their popularity for a hefty paycheck. Hopper HQ has estimated just how much that adds up to and published the top results on their Instagram Rich List. 

For 2021, it appears Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who ranked atop the list for 2020, has been dethroned from the top spot -- and not by Kylie Jenner, who previously trailed right behind him.

This year the top spot goes to the U.K.'s Manchester United soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who can pull in an estimated $1,604,000 for a sponsored post shared with his nearly 296 million Instagram followers. 

Johnson didn't fall too far down the list as a result of Ronaldo's rise, though -- he's now number two, while Jenner has fallen to number four. Ariana Grande holds the third spot. 

Other celebrities who appear in the top 10 are Kim KardashianSelena Gomez and Beyoncé.

View the full list at HopperHQ.com

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design