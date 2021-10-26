Today is Tuesday October 26, 2021
Former ﻿’Bachelor’ ﻿host Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are engaged

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 8:54 am
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Seagram's Escapes

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are engaged.

The former host of The Bachelor handed out his final rose to the Entertainment Tonight host and producer over the weekend at a winery in Napa Valley, California.

The newly engaged couple announced the happy news on social media on Monday, with them each sharing snapshots of the moment Harrison got down on one knee.

"I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!" Harrison, 50, declared in his caption.

Meanwhile, Zima, 33, gushed, "We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this. You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest."

This will be the second marriage for both of the lovebirds. Harrison has two children from his previous marriage. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lauren Zima (@laurenzima)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



