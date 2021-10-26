Today is Tuesday October 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


CDC extends cruise line health rules until mid-January

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 4:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal health officials are extending until mid-January its rules that cruise ships must follow to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. The rules were scheduled to expire Nov. 1. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the extension makes only minor modifications to current rules. The agency says that after Jan. 15, it plans to move to a voluntary program for cruise companies to detect and control the spread of COVID-19 on their ships. An industry trade group pledged to continue working with CDC on health measures on board ships.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design