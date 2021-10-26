Today is Tuesday October 26, 2021
4 still in hospital, 2 critical, from deadly drag race crash

Posted/updated on: October 26, 2021 at 4:27 am
KERRVILLE (AP) – Police say four people remain hospitalized, two in critical condition, after a weekend drag racing crash that killed two children. The crash happened during an organized Saturday racing event on a Kerrville-Kerr County Airport runway. On Monday, Kerrville police said two women are in critical condition at University Hospital in San Antonio. Two men, including the driver, are in stable condition at hospitals in San Antonio and Austin. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries at the crash scene and released, and a four-year-old boy and a three-month-old girl were examined at a Kerrville hospital and released.



