Buccaneers fan rewarded for giving up Tom Brady’s 600th TD ball

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2021 at 8:25 pm

By JENNA LAINE

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said the fan who was kind enough to give back his 600th career touchdown ball that was thrown into the stands is going to “get something nice in return.”

Brady, wide receiver Mike Evans and the Bucs are all making good on that promise.

A team source told ESPN that Byron Kennedy, who was sitting in the end zone when Evans tossed the record-breaking ball into the stands, will receive two signed Brady jerseys, a helmet, another jersey autographed by Evans and Evans’ game-worn cleats.

The team is also providing a pair of season tickets for the remainder of 2021, all of 2022 and a $1,000 credit to the official team store.

Evans had not realized that it was Brady’s 600th career touchdown — making Brady the first quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark — until coach Bruce Arians told him. A team official was able to get the ball back from Kennedy, who is an internal medicine resident in Largo, Florida.

Evans tweeted after the game, “Sorry big bro glad that priceless legendary item was retrieved.”

Brady said of Kennedy, “That was really cool of him to do that.”

