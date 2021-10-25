Temporary closure on Bellwood Road

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2021 at 5:22 pm

TYLER — A portion of Bellwood Road between South Buckley Avenue and South Turner Avenue will be closed for Union Pacific railroad crossing maintenance and asphalt repairs beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Westbound traffic will be detoured south to Buckley Avenue and to Shaw Street. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south to Turner Avenue and to Shaw Street. The work is scheduled to be completed on Thursday, Oct. 28. Motorists are asked to obey the detours and use caution in the area.

