Today is Monday October 25, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Abbott approves state voting maps redrawn by GOP

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2021 at 5:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott has signed redrawn voting maps that pave a safer path for the GOP’s slipping majority. Abbott signed the maps Monday near the end of a highly charged year in Texas over voting rights. Democrats say the maps disenfranchise Hispanic and Black voters who have driven the state’s exponential growth over the last decade. Civil rights advocates are also asking courts to block the maps before they can be used in the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s signature marks an end to the state’s one-in-a-decade redistricting process, in which lawmakers decide how Texas’ nearly 30 million residents are sorted into political districts.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design