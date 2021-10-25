Today is Monday October 25, 2021
Health leaders hold news conference on COVID-19

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2021 at 4:06 pm
Health leaders hold news conference on COVID-19TYLER — Local health leaders held a news conference Monday in Tyler on COVID-19, giving information about booster eligibility and other matters. NET Health’s George Roberts repeated a familiar call — and reiterated a telling number regarding hospital patients. Roberts continues to urge initial vaccinations — pointing out that as before, over 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals have not been vaccinated. On the upside, Roberts said hospital patient numbers in the area are continuing do decline, falling to 116 from the 150 range last week. Click here for more information on booster shots, and check the “Coronavirus update” story on this website for additional information.



