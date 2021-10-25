Today is Monday October 25, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Dune’ debuts to box office-topping $40.1 million

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2021 at 8:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

DuneDenis Villenueve’s sci-fi epic starring Timothée ChalametRebecca FergusonOscar IsaacZendayaJason Momoa and Javier Bardem, topped the box office on its opening weekend, grabbing an estimated $40.1 million. The film, also available to stream on HBO Max, was predicted to make somewhere between $30-$35 million.

Dune, which opened internationally several weeks ago, has racked up an additional $180.6 million overseas.

Halloween Kills, last week's #1, landed in second place, earning an estimated $14.5 million. It's two-week total now sits at $73.1 million.

No Time to Die, in its third week of release, finished third with an estimated $11.9 million. The latest Bond flick has racked up $120 million here in the States and $405 million overseas.

Fourth place belongs to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, delivering an estimated 9.1 million. Its four-week total is now at $181.8 million. The Venom sequel added another $170.6 million internationally, bringing its worldwide tally to $352.4 million.

Rounding out the top five is this week's only other major release: Ron's Gone Wrong, the animated tale featuring the voices of Zach GalifianakisOlivia Colman and Ed Helms. It earned an estimated $7.3 million, short of its predicted $10 million.

Wes Anderson's latest independent release, The French Dispatch, starring Bill MurrayJeffrey WrightTilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet, had an impressive opening, finishing in ninth place with an estimated $1.3 million.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design