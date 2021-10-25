Today is Monday October 25, 2021
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox mourn loss of ‘Friends’ co-star James Michael Tyler, aka “Gunther

Posted/updated on: October 25, 2021 at 7:30 am
NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The cast and crew of Friends are mourning the loss of James Michael Tyler, The actor, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, lost his battle with prostate cancer over the weekend. He was 59. 

Taking to Instagram Sunday evening Jennifer Aniston shared her condolences alongside a clip of a scene they had together on Friends. In the scene, Gunther confesses his love to Aniston's Rachel, saying "I love you," to which she responds, "I love you too," before explaining that her love is more platonic than romantic. 

Alongside the snippet, the actress wrote, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTaylor," followed by the broken hearty emoji.

Courteney Cox, who played Monica on the series, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Tyler, writing, "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James. [red heart emoji]."

News of Tyler's death made waves after Friends producer Kevin Bright tweeted on Sunday, "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever."

The official Friends Twitter account also posted a tribute, writing, "Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

